Cardinals' Wong still bothered by right shoulder injury

Kolten Wong is still bothered by a right shoulder injury from a tumble he took while playing left field last September at Wrigley Field.
The St. Louis Cardinals second baseman said Saturday he's been dealing with "tenderness" in the shoulder. He received a cortisone shot in the shoulder at the end of the season, and the right-handed thrower didn't pick up a ball until January.
The shoulder troubles Wong when he throws. He has had an MRI but says he does "not yet" need surgery.
Wong has been on a limited throwing program since spring training began and did not play in St. Louis' Grapefruit League opener on Saturday. He did take infield before the game.
Manager Mike Matheny expects Wong could play as soon as Sunday.
Wong is not expected to play any outfield this season.
