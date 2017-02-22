Boca Raton Grandview beats Ormond Beach Calvary 37-34

Danielle Montelbano scored the game-winning basket with 2:16 remaining in the fourth period to lift Boca Raton Grandview Prep to a 37-34 win against Ormond Beach Calvary Christian in the Florida Class 2A girls basketball championship game Wednesday.
Montelbano's basket off an offensive rebound gave Grandview a 35-33 lead. She extended the lead to 36-33 when she hit the front end of double bonus free throws.
Both teams traded free throws in the final minute before Mariah Perez's 3-pointer came up short in the game's final seconds.
Calvary led 21-18 at halftime but both teams struggled offensively in the second half. Grandview shot 5-of-21 (.238) in the second half while Calvary was 2-of-26 (.077).
Sarah Radebaugh led Grandview with nine points while Montelbano had five points and 11 rebounds. Perez led Calvary with 15 points and seven rebounds.
