February 22, 2017 11:45 PM

Boca Raton Grandview beats Ormond Beach Calvary 37-34

By COREY LONG Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla.

Danielle Montelbano scored the game-winning basket with 2:16 remaining in the fourth period to lift Boca Raton Grandview Prep to a 37-34 win against Ormond Beach Calvary Christian in the Florida Class 2A girls basketball championship game Wednesday.

Montelbano's basket off an offensive rebound gave Grandview a 35-33 lead. She extended the lead to 36-33 when she hit the front end of double bonus free throws.

Both teams traded free throws in the final minute before Mariah Perez's 3-pointer came up short in the game's final seconds.

Calvary led 21-18 at halftime but both teams struggled offensively in the second half. Grandview shot 5-of-21 (.238) in the second half while Calvary was 2-of-26 (.077).

Sarah Radebaugh led Grandview with nine points while Montelbano had five points and 11 rebounds. Perez led Calvary with 15 points and seven rebounds.

