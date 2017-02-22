Sports

February 22, 2017 10:32 PM

Hartford holds off Binghamton 76-69 with free throws

The Associated Press
WEST HARTFORD, Conn.

Jalen Ross and Jason Dunne scored 22 points apiece and Hartford cashed in on Binghamton's early foul trouble by hitting 32 of 37 free throws to win 76-69 on Wednesday night, ending a two-game skid.

J.R. Lynch scored 16 points, Hassan Attia grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Hawks (9-21, 4-11 America East) shot 86.5 percent from the free throw line on 29 Bearcats fouls. Ross made 15 of 16 free throws.

Trailing 38-32 at halftime, Binghamton's Everson Davis scored six straight and the Bearcats closed to 46-44. Dunne hit a 3-pointer and a jumper and Hartford led 51-44 midway through the second half and led by as many as 10. The Bearcats rallied, closing to 72-69 on Thomas Bruce's dunk with 39 seconds left, but the Hawks sealed it with four free throws down the stretch.

Davis scored 19 points with six 3s for Binghamton (12-18, 3-12).

