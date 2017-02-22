Sports

February 22, 2017 10:26 PM

VCU downs St. Louis 64-50 behind 17 pts from Williams

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Jonathan Williams scored 17 points, Justin Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Samir Doughty added 13 points to lead Virginia Commonwealth past Saint Louis 64-50 on Wednesday for its ninth consecutive win.

The Rams moved into a first-place tie with Dayton (22-5, 13-2) in the Atlantic 10.

Jalen Johnson's 3-pointer with 2:55 left before halftime brought Saint Louis to within 30-28, but VCU (23-5, 13-2) went on an 11-2 run before intermission and led by 11. Tillman had a pair of free throws and a 3-point play and Williams added a pair of free throws and a layup during the run.

VCU continued to stretch the lead after the break opening with 9-2 run capped on another Williams layup for a 50-32 lead with 14:55 remaining.

Johnson led Saint Louis (9-19, 4-11) with 17 points shooting 5 for 8 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Davell Roby added 11 points.

