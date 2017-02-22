Defensemen lift Oilers past Panthers, 4-3

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant Pause

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.'

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry

0:45 Student: Our winter concert was held in a middle school gymnasium

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

1:10 Learning and laughing - Kids in the kitchen

0:43 Citizen: It's not about fairness or equity

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling