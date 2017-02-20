Southern beats Alabama State 79-73

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:13 Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

3:10 Tiffany Evans, known from her mugshot as 'zombie prostitute,' tells her story

1:00 Try not to smile when watching these women sing

1:10 Wind long gone, Hurricane Matthew still batters Coastal Discovery Museum