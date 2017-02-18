Ball St. wins overtime shootout over C. Michigan 109-100

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant