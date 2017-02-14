No. 25 Notre Dame rallies for 84-76 win over BC

1:13 Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps Pause

1:25 91 and still in love: A story for the ages

1:20 Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents