Sports

February 13, 2017 11:53 PM

No. 3 Kansas rallies to beat No. 9 West Virginia 84-80 in OT

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
LAWRENCE, Kan.

Frank Mason III had 24 points, including two free throws to cap a frantic comeback from 14 down in the final three minutes of regulation, and No. 3 Kansas stunned No. 9 West Virginia 84-80 in overtime Monday night to assume control of the Big 12 race.

Devonte Graham added 18 points, hitting two of his five 3-pointers in the extra period, and Josh Jackson added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2) avenged a loss in Morgantown while extending their lead over fourth-ranked Baylor to two games in the league standings.

Esa Ahmad scored 20 points and Tarik Phillip had 18 for the Mountaineers (20-6, 8-5), who appeared to have the game locked up when they led 64-50 with 2:58 left in the second half.

Kansas answered with some more Allen Fieldhouse magic.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

At River Ridge Academy, running, life tips from an Olympian

View more video

Sports Videos