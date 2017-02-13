Sports

February 13, 2017 10:21 PM

Coppin State holds off Delaware State 83-75

BALTIMORE

Chas Brown scored 22 points and Coppin State gained enough breathing room over the final four minutes to come away with an 83-75 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

The win gave Coppin State (7-20, 6-6 MEAC) its first winning streak — two games — since mid-January.

Brown was 10 of 16 from the field and pulled down 12 rebounds. Terry Harris finished with 17 points and Tre' Thomas had 15 for Coppin State, which moved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play when holding a lead with five minutes or less remaining.

DeAndre Haywood scored 24 points to lead Delaware State (9-19, 6-7), which saw its season long four-game win streak snapped.

The Eagles led by just two with four minutes left until a Harris jumper sparked a 5-0 spurt for a 69-62 lead. Brown, Harris, and Dejaun Clayton combined to go 8-for-10 at the line in the final minute to hold the Hornets off.

