February 12, 2017 8:53 PM

Lee scores 2 to lead Islanders to 5-1 win over Avalanche

By VIN A. CHERWOO AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

Anders Lee scored two of New York's three third-period goals to lead the Islanders to a 5-1 victory over the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome and Jason Chimera also scored and captain John Tavares and Johnny Boychuk added two assists each. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 25 shots in his fifth start of the season as New York improved to 7-0-2 in its last nine at home.

The Islanders won for the third time in four games and improved to 10-3-2 in their last 15 to pull one point behind Toronto and Philadelphia for the second wild-card spot in Eastern Conference.

Joe Mitchell scored for Colorado and Calvin Pickard finished with 28 saves.

