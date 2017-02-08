Is ACC the best basketball conference ever? Tough to match even last year, Bilas says

0:39 Fugitive at mothers house evades Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals Pause

1:36 Locals speak out against redevelopment of Hilton Head National

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

1:16 Should unauthorized immigrants under federal policy receive in-state tuition?

0:54 2 deer shot, and saved: game warden's single shot frees animals

1:51 Three pollen allergy myths you should know

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents