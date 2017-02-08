Is ACC the best basketball conference ever? Tough to match even last year, Bilas says

The ACC could match the record for most teams from a single conference in an NCAA tournament this season, but ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas isn’t ready to crown the league the best ever.
It might not even match the ACC’s production from last year, Bilas said on the ACC Now Podcast.
“I’m not a believer in this ‘ACC this year is the best conference ever’ thing. I think the conference is really good and there’s a bunch of really good players and really good teams,” said Bilas, a former Duke star who played under coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1986-89. “I do not see this as the best it’s ever been.”
A record 11 Big East teams made the NCAA Tournament field in 2011. The league had 16 teams that season. The ACC, with 15 basketball-playing members, could equal that number this season.
“The number of teams (in the NCAA Tournament) is reflective of how good the conference is against its peers in a given year. It’s not reflective of how good it is against the conference in other years,” Bilas said, “because last year is going to be hard to beat.”
Seven ACC teams made the NCAA field in 2016. But those teams — North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Duke, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse — went a combined 19-7. Three of the seven losses came from another ACC team.
Six ACC teams reached the Sweet 16, four made it to the Elite Eight and two advanced to the Final Four. North Carolina defeated Syracuse in the national semifinal, but lost to Villanova 77-74 in a buzzer-beater in the national championship game.
“The ACC had an amazing year last year. It’s going to have to work really hard to just duplicate that,” Bilas said.
CBS and ESPN have 10 ACC teams in the NCAA tournament field in their most recent projections. The ACC currently has five teams ranked in the top 18 — Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida State and Duke — of the AP Top 25 poll.
