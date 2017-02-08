‘It’s been crazy’: Super Bowl Twitter bet lands college guy a date with tennis star

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County Pause

1:09 Sulka 'super-enthused about the county ... taking the lead' for economic development

0:48 Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

0:45 3-vehicle accident at US 278, John Smith Road causes backup

1:16 Should unauthorized immigrants under federal policy receive in-state tuition?

1:13 Hilton Head Island: Overrated or Underrated

0:44 Raptor sets its bearings, launches with prey

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents