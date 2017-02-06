Sports

February 6, 2017 10:15 PM

Maine snaps 7-game skid with 52-41 win over Hartford

The Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine

Andrew Fleming scored 11 points, hauled in eight rebounds and Maine held Hartford to just 12 field goals Monday night in a 52-41 win that snapped a seven-game losing skid for the Black Bears.

Trailing 21-20 at the break, Maine overtook Hartford for good with Fleming's jumper that made it 25-24 with 16:53 left and then steadily pulled away. Vincent Eze's basket about 10 minutes later gave Maine its largest margin of the game, 42-30.

Austin Howard added nine points for the Black Bears (6-20, 2-9 America East Conference). Fleming finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Hartford (6-19, 1-9) shot just 21 percent from the field and finished with the fewest total points in a game this season.

Jalen Ross and Jack Hobbs scored 10 points apiece for Hartford. Hassan Attia grabbed 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost their last six games.

