Metu's career-high 29 fuels USC past Washington State

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year Pause

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:22 Candyland-themed Daddy Daughter Dance a hit

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County

0:52 Kids answer: 'What is Valentine's Day?'

1:18 What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

1:05 Popular or lesser known music, which is harder to play?

0:44 Sights and sounds from the 2nd annual Bluffton Ball

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents