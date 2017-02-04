Whiteside, Heat win 10th straight, roll 76ers 125-102

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Dion Waiters needed only 10 shots to score 21 points and the Miami Heat pushed their winning streak to 10 games with an easy 125-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Whiteside had a double-double after the first 9:38, and posted the first 30-20 game of his career even while sitting out the fourth quarter. He played just 27 minutes.
Goran Dragic had 16 points and eight assists for Miami, and Tyler Johnson also scored 16. The 10-game streak is the longest current one in the NBA, and ties Houston for the second-longest in the league this season. Golden State won 12 straight in November.
Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 for Philadelphia, which was without Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington. Embiid missed his fifth straight game with a left knee problem, and Okafor sat with right knee soreness. Covington has a right hand contusion.
