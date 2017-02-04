Sports

February 4, 2017 8:17 PM

Smith, Hughes combine for 10 3s, Georgia Southern beats ULM

The Associated Press
STATESBORO, Ga.

Ike Smith and Mike Hughes combined for 39 points and 10 of Georgia Southern's 13 3-pointers and the Eagles beat Louisiana-Monroe 76-62 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.

Smith scored 22, Hughes hit 5 of 6 from behind the arc and Tookie Brown added 15 points for Georgia Southern (15-8, 8-2 Sun Belt), which is tied with Georgia State atop the conference standings.

Hughes' first 3 made it 7-5 and the Eagles never again trailed. Louisiana-Monroe (7-16, 1-9) went scoreless for more than four minutes while Hughes hit two more 3-pointers during a 14-2 run that made it 34-18 with 3:33 left in the half and Georgia Southern led by 17 at the break. Nick Coppola's jumper with 15:46 to play pulled the Warhawks within nine, but Smith hit two 3s and Jake Allsmiller added a third as the Eagles scored 11 in a row to make it 60-40 and cruised from there.

Marcus Washington had 15 points and Travis Munnings scored 11 with 11 rebounds for ULM.

