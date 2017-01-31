Vanderbilt jumps out early, beats Texas A&M 68-54

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse' Pause

1:38 What are the considerations for Port Royal's working waterfront?

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

6:46 Hilton Head Christian video shown to parents (full length)

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:54 Drone footage shows mulching operations at Honey Horn