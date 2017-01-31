Suspect arrested in Underground Atlanta slaying

A man has been arrested nearly three weeks after a woman was found shot to death at the Underground Atlanta shopping complex.
Atlanta police Lt. Charles Hampton said in a news conference that 25-year-old Felix J. Shirley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the Jan. 10 death of 26-year-old Misha Moore.
Moore was found at the bottom of a stairwell. Police initially said Moore had been stabbed, but later concluded she had been shot at least twice.
Police identified Shirley by using surveillance video. Authorities say Shirley and Moore knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is unclear.
Hampton says Shirley was part of the construction team for the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium but he has since been fired.
It's unclear whether Shirley has an attorney.
