Brazil's Pato latest to head to Chinese Super League

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks Pause

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

4:33 Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber's 'hype' video

1:50 Frank Martin, recruiting and immigration ban: 'It's going to be different.'

0:55 Mayor Sulka: Wharf Street provided affordable housing. I'd do it again.

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:20 Raw footage from scene of fatal Columbia apartment fire

1:24 HHCA students on the school's proposed move to Bluffton

1:12 Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment