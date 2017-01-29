No. 7 Arizona beats Washington but Miller not satisfied

1:50 In praise of David Lauderdale Pause

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

0:23 You're going to love this view of "Little Blue"

1:24 Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far

4:29 David Lauderdale gives an epic speech at the Chamber Ball

1:24 HHCA students on the school's proposed move to Bluffton

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

0:46 A video tour of HHCA's property in Bluffton

0:42 Bluffton move will benefit students as well as student athletes