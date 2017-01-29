Japan's Watanabe sets world record in 200-meter breaststroke

1:50 In praise of David Lauderdale Pause

2:55 Report findings of concern

0:23 You're going to love this view of "Little Blue"

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

1:10 Conroy reading buffs: When you read his books, 'you are there'

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach

6:33 These women shattered ceilings; here's their message for you