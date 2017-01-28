O'Brien, Rodriguez spark S. Illinois to 85-84 overtime win

0:52 Why public involvement is key for the future of Lady's Island Pause

4:29 David Lauderdale gives an epic speech at the Chamber Ball

1:24 HHCA students on the school's proposed move to Bluffton

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:44 How to build your own chopped salad

2:55 Report findings of concern

6:46 Hilton Head Christian video shown to parents (full length)

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach