Joyon completes round-the-world boat race in record 40 days

1:24 Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far Pause

0:44 How does the new Wal-Mart Supercenter at Bluffton Gateway look on grand opening day?

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

1:25 Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

6:33 These women shattered ceilings; here's their message for you

0:32 Is there anything better than a Hilton Head sunset? 30 seconds of beach therapy

0:43 NASA and Arizona State set space exploration mission to a metal asteroid

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'

0:36 'Oh, my back hurts!' What it was like to crew the Hunley