Marleau scores late, Sharks beat Jets to win 6th straight

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift Pause

0:30 Meet Miss Carolina: The first great white shark 'SPOT' tagged off the SC coast

0:45 Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

2:36 Former President Barack Obama speaks with SC native Stephen Colbert

0:37 1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

0:35 Death investigated after Beaufort car fire

0:56 Hurricane debris pickup hits obstacles on non-plantation private roads

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands