Minn Duluth beats North Dakota 4-0 for sweep

Minnesota Duluth goalie Hunter Miska stopped 29 shots to lead the fourth-ranked Bulldogs past No. 8 North Dakota 4-0 Saturday to sweep their National Collegiate Hockey Conference season series.
Miska's fourth shutout of the season extended Minnesota-Duluth's winning streak against the Fighting Hawks to five games dating back to last season's 4-2 victory in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Bulldogs beat North Dakota 5-3 on Friday.
After starting the season 5-0-0 at home, North Dakota has gone 2-6-2 in its last 10 games at home. Saturday's shutout was its first at home since October 2011.
Adam Johnson and Willie Raskob scored in the first period for the Bulldogs (15-5-4, 11-4-1-1 NCHC). Dominic Toninato and Riley Tufte added goals.
Cam Johnson made 17 saves in his school record-tying 55th straight start in goal for North Dakota (13-9-4, 6-7-1-1).
