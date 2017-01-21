Who will win Sunday? Watch puppies pick NFL conference championship game winners

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:21 "Cookies and Concerns" brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort

3:27 Lowcountry women, men headed to March on Washington

0:35 Death investigated after Beaufort car fire

1:21 Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

0:50 Chili Cook Off participant reveals secret ingredient

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

1:39 Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds