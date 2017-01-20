Sports

January 20, 2017 10:36 PM

Yale edges Brown 75-74 on Copeland's free throw

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Alex Copeland's free throw with 2.9 seconds left gave Yale a 75-74 victory over Brown on Friday night.

Brown's Steven Spieth tied the game with his seventh 3-pointer with six seconds remaining but Copeland was fouled by Tavon Blackmon. Copeland made the second of two free throws and the Bears' JR Hobbie missed a tough 3-pointer.

Sam Downey led Yale (10-6, 2-1 Ivy) with a career-high 27 points plus 13 rebounds. Miye Oni added 16 points, making four 3-pointers, and Blake Reynolds scored 13. Yale shot 50 percent and had a 47-31 rebounding advantage.

Spieth was 7 of 10 from the arc and scored 33 points, both career highs, for Brown (10-9, 1-2) with Obi Okolie adding 17. Brown shot better from the arc, 12 of 33 for 36.4 percent, than the field (36.2).

Brown led 40-28 at halftime, but Yale went ahead 41-40 on a Downey basket while Brown went seven minutes without a field goal.

There were 10 ties and 16 lead changes.

