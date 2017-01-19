Sports

January 19, 2017 9:16 PM

Moore's 29 helps North Florida defeat Kennesaw St. 86-84

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Dallas Moore scored 29 points, hitting the game-winner with two seconds remaining, and Chris Davenport added 20 off the bench as North Florida edged Kennesaw State 86-84 in an Atlantic Sun battle that went down to the final possession on Thursday night.

Kendrick Ray, the A-Sun's second-leading scorer behind Moore, drove for a basket, was fouled and made two free throws to pull Kennesaw State into an 81-81 tie with 1:05 left.

But Moore stole the ball, and Davenport hit a step-back 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Kennesaw State tied again at 84-84 when Nick Masterson hit a 3, but Moore raced full-court to score on a floater with two seconds left for the win.

Moore was 11-for-23 with five 3-pointers and three steals, Davenport shot 8 of 11 and the Ospreys (8-12, 3-1) were 33-of-64 (52 percent).

Ray led the Owls (7-13, 1-3) with 25 points, Aubrey Williams adding 16 with 13 boards.

