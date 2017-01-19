The Latest: 3rd-seeded Radwanska out of Australian Open

1:19 Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival Pause

0:37 1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:43 'When my ex-wife agrees with me ...(on school start times), that's pretty awesome'

3:07 Haley hearing: "I don't know everything about the U.N."

1:48 How to child-proof your new TV

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

0:44 Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents