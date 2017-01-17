Rowan leads NC State past Pitt 79-74

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday' Pause

0:44 Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:56 Summerall Guard practices for inauguration

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church