January 16, 2017 10:42 PM

Brown, Hughes lead Georgia Southern to 62-60 win over ULM

The Associated Press
MONROE, La.

Tookie Brown scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 11:41, Mike Hughes finished with 13 points and Georgia Southern beat Louisiana-Monroe 62-60 on Monday night for its sixth win in a row.

Marvin Jean-Pierre made two free throws to give the Warhawks a one-point lead with five minutes left, but Brown scored five points during a 10-3 run that put Georgia Southern ahead 60-54 with 30 seconds to go. Jean-Pierre hit a 3 to cut the deficit in half 12 seconds later, but Brown made two free throws with 14 seconds left and the Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Sun Belt) held on.

Jean-Pierre and Wade Martin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 22-4 run that gave ULM (6-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) a 39-23 lead with 15:32 remaining. Brown hit a 3 that capped a 16-4 run before Hughes made a 3 and then a jumper to cap a 9-0 spurt that put Georgia Southern up 50-49 with 5:53 to play.

Jean-Pierre had 18 points for ULM, which has lost five straight.

