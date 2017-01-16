No. 9 UNC tops Syracuse 85-68 for Williams' 800th career win

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home Pause

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

0:45 PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new?

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:43 Conservation group on Bay Point Island redevelopment: 'Lose-lose for environment and taxpayers'

2:08 Bay Point Island trustee talks about plans for the island's development

1:50 Video: Lauderdale visits the likely site of Dr. Buzzard's grave