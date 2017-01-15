Thomas caps off record week with trophy at Sony Open

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home Pause

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new?

0:45 PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

1:37 The escape room experience is now available on Hilton Head

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

1:29 Amazing video records 2,000-pound great white caught off Hilton Head Island

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:25 Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals