North Dakota beats Miami (Ohio) 3-1

One night after blowing a two-goal lead and losing by three to Miami (Ohio), seventh-ranked North Dakota beat the RedHawks 3-1 Saturday.
The Fighting Hawks (13-7-3, 6-5-1-1) led by two goals entering the third period of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference matchup, just like they did in Friday's 6-3 loss — which ended UND's 82-game (77-0-5) unbeaten streak when leading after two periods.
But instead of giving up five goals, they allowed just six shots and snapped a two-game losing streak on home ice.
"We said over there they're thinking they have us . the same scenario," UND coach Brad Berry said of the second intermission. "I said we have to be mentally and physically strong here. Got to make sure we start the period right and keep it going. We played in their end most of the third period."
Miami (Ohio) (8-9-5, 4-5-3-1) got just five shots on goal before pulling its goalie for an extra attacker with three minutes to play. It had just 15 shots on goal in the game.
"We have to play a full 60 minutes," UND defenseman and captain Gage Ausmus said. "We let our foot off the gas pedal (Friday) night. The game isn't over until the final buzzer goes."
Dixon Bowen and Austin Poganski scored in the first period and Rhett Gardner scored in the second for the defending national champions. Goalie Cam Johnson made 14 saves.
Anthony Louis had the only goal for Miami (Ohio) in the first period. Ryan Larkin stopped 31 shots for the RedHawks, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.
The Fighting Hawks went up 1-0 on Bowen's third goal in the last six games. Bowen got behind the defense with a feed from Zach Yon, skated across the crease and scored just as power play expired at 3:00.
But Louis scored the tying goal for Miami (Ohio) just 44 seconds later when he took a pass from Carson Meyer and scored into an open net. Louis extended his point-scoring streak to seven games.
Poganski snapped the tie at 8:24. Tyson Jost skated in on goalie Larkin and brought the goalie to his knees before feeding Poganski for an easy redirect goal.
"Coming into the second half of the season, you can't lose two games in a row, especially in the NCHC," Poganski said. "All the teams are so good you've got to be ready every game."
UND upped the lead to 3-1 on Gardner's short-handed goal at 4:13. Joel Janatuinen stole the puck in front of the Miami (Ohio) net and got the puck to Gardner in the right circle. Gardner buried the shot for his first goal since Nov. 19.
