Sports

January 13, 2017 12:08 AM

Sims scored 25 as Chicago St. rallies past Utah Valley 70-61

The Associated Press
OREM, Utah

Fred Sims Jr. scored 25 points and hauled down 10 rebounds as Chicago State used a second-half surge to defeat Utah Valley 70-61 on Thursday night and claim their first Western Athletic Conference win of the season.

Clemmye Owens V had 14 points for Chicago State (5-14, 1-2) and Trayvon Palmer added nine with 11 rebounds.

Montana Byrd opened the second half with a 3-pointer as the Cougars cut Utah State's lead to 33-31. Sims knocked in a 3 and made two free throws for a 44-40 Chicago State lead, which grew to as many as 13 points.

Jordan Poydras, fouled by Owens while attempting a 3-pointer, made all three foul shots as Utah Valley closed the gap to 53-50. Sims hit two of his four 3-pointers down the stretch to keep Chicago State just out of reach.

Brandon Randolph led the Wolverines (8-9, 0-2) with 12 points and Conner Toolson added 10.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

View more video

Sports Videos