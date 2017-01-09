Moving on: Hopefully next round will be better

1:07 Hilton Head Island condo fire trapped man on balcony Pause

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

1:25 Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country

1:09 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'This is where we wanted to be'

2:52 Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell explains why he is so good in big games