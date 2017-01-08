Brunner, No. 19 Arizona State women roll past Colorado 71-52

1:07 Hilton Head Island condo fire trapped man on balcony Pause

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet'

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

1:25 Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:09 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'This is where we wanted to be'

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap