No. 20 Purdue ends No. 13 Wisconsin's 9-game winning streak

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here Pause

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet'

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

1:25 Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks

2:47 Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather