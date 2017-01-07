Allen scores 23 as No. 24 Florida beats Tennessee 83-70

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet' Pause

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks

0:17 Light snow in Lexington County

1:03 New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

1:51 Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation