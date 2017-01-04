Fisher-Davis scores 33 as Vanderbilt routs Auburn 80-61

Matthew Fisher-Davis scored a career-high 33 points with a career-best seven 3-pointers made as Vanderbilt routed the young Auburn Tigers 80-61 Wednesday night in the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener.
Fisher-Davis was on the court nearly three hours before tipoff honing his shot. It sure worked as he scored 17 straight in the span of 4 minutes 16 seconds, his last a 3-pointer that put them up 24-4 with 12:34 left in the first half. The junior guard checked out with 2:56 left having hit 11 of 20 from the floor and 7 of 14 beyond the arc.
Vanderbilt (8-6, 2-0) never trailed in beating the Tigers for its 13th straight victory in this series.
Luke Kornet added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt.
Auburn (10-4, 0-2) lost its second straight overall. Jared Harper scored 19 points, Mustapha Heron added 13 and Danjel Purifoy had 10.
Comments