Zimmer, Vikings 'soul searching' after collapse

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips Pause

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark

1:03 Boundary Street, lately

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

0:45 Beaufort woman finds a grenade in her backyard

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white tagged by OCEARCH

1:42 New Beaufort County Council members sworn in

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast