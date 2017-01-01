Alabama-Clemson 2: New characters, plot lines for CFP sequel

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share Pause

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

0:31 USC President makes promise to play guitar solo at Williams-Brice Stadium

1:51 Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

0:41 Ever see beach renourishment up close? It's quite a sight