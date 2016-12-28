Bluiett has 22 points, No. 17 Xavier beats Providence 82-56

Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points on Wednesday night, and No. 17 Xavier took control at the outset and pulled away to an 82-56 victory over Providence in their Big East opener.
Xavier (11-2, 1-0) surged ahead by as many as 30 points, with Bluiett leading the way. He had nine rebounds to go with his eighth 20-point game of the season. Edmond Sumner added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Isaiah Jackson had 17 points for the Friars (10-4, 0-1) in their most lopsided loss of the season.
Xavier took control with an early 16-2 run and pushed the lead to 25 points early in the second half.
Rodney Bullock leads the Friars at 19.4 points per game, but Xavier's tight man-to-man defense gave him few open shots. He missed his first 10 shots and finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-11 shooting.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: The Friars have won with defense, holding eight teams under 60 points this season. Xavier hit the 60-point mark with 11:22 left and became the first team to score 80 on the Friars.
Xavier: The Musketeers opened Big East play without senior guard Myles Davis, who has been suspended all season while the courts handled a misdemeanor case. Davis had a triple-double in Xavier's 85-74 win over the Friars on Feb. 17.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Xavier has leveled off at No. 17 after back-to-back road losses to Baylor and Colorado knocked them out of the Top 10, winning four straight.
UP NEXT
Providence plays at No. 13 Butler on Sunday, the last of the Friars' three straight road games. Providence has won three straight and six of seven in their series against the Bulldogs.
Xavier plays at Georgetown on Saturday, ending a streak of four straight home games. The Musketeers have won four of the last five in their series with the Hoyas.
---
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
Comments