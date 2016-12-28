'Uncomfortable' Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension

0:55 Burton woman saves neighbor's dog in Christmas day fire Pause

1:04 What was your favorite Christmas present? Local kids share

2:32 Gamecocks adjust during OL coaching transition

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

1:19 'Tied' up with the police: speeding college kid gets unexpected help with necktie

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:27 Luke Kuechly talks retirement and Pro Bowl

1:24 Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever

5:20 Coach Dawn Staley talks about Gamecocks' win over UCLA