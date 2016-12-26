Cowboys DE Gregory active vs Lions after 14-game suspension

0:23 Burton veteran loses home in Christmas Day fire Pause

1:05 Woman spreads holiday cheer on Hilton Head through song

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

0:47 O.C. Welch talks Deanne Ogden, former employee charged with stealing $2.1 million from dealership

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

0:39 Sallie Ann Robinson recalls press tour with Pat Conroy

1:10 Conroy reading buffs: When you read his books, 'you are there'

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

0:47 Whats open locally on Christmas, Christmas Eve