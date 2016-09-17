Southern Illinois beats Murray State 50-17 behind Straughan

Josh Straughan threw four touchdown passes, D.J. Davis returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a score and Southern Illinois ran away from Murray State 50-17 on Saturday.
Straughan had 289 yards passing, with scoring strikes of 4 yards to Davis, 17 yards to Jimmy Jones, 25 yards to Jacob Varble and 29 to Billy Reed.
The Salukis (2-1) outgained the Racers (0-3) 558-319 in total offense and held them to 12 first downs. SIU's Daquan Ison gained 104 yards on 15 carries.
Khari Waithe-Alexander picked off Cameron Birse on the Racers' opening drive, leading to Matt Sotiropoulos's 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.
Matt DeSomer scored on a 1-yard run and the Salukis led 38-10 at halftime. Cameron Walter scored on a 51-yard run up the middle in the fourth quarter.
Birse passed for 210 yards, with two interceptions and a 14-yard TD to Jordon Gandy. Mareio McGraw returned a punt 68 yards for a score.
