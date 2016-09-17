Worth's late TD run helps Navy beat Tulane 21-14

Quarterback Will Worth rushed for 111 yards and the winning touchdown in the final three minutes as Navy rallied to defeat Tulane 21-14 in an American Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Worth, a senior making his second start in place of Tago Smith, who suffered a torn right ACL in the season opener against Fordham, scored on a 1-yard run and then hit Toneo Gulley for a 2-point conversion to cap the scoring with 2:57 remaining. Worth had eight carries for 58 yards on the winning 10-play, 72-yard drive.
Tulane's Andrew DiRocco missed wide left on a 45-yard field goal attempt with 7:39 left in the game, setting up Navy's winning drive.
After a scoreless first quarter, Navy (3-0, 2-0 American) drove 94 yards on 15 plays and took a 7-0 lead on Chris High's 6-yard touchdown run. The 15 plays were the most by the Midshipmen on a possession this season.
Tulane (1-2, 0-1) responded with an 8-play (all runs), 75-yard drive capped by a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Rounds. He had five carries for 52 yards on the drive.
Shawn White had 4-yard touchdown run, but Bennett Moehring missed the extra point and Navy led 13-7.
The Green Wave responded with a 76-yard drive that ended with 36-yard touchdown run by Dontrell Hilliard with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: The Midshipmen strengthened their position in the AAC with a road win as Worth continued to show growth. He not only ran for more than 100 yards and scored the winning touchdown, but he showed poise throughout the winning drive.
Tulane: The Green Wave narrowly lost what would have been an uplifting win in first-year coach Willie Fritz's first AAC game. Freshman Johnathan Brantley had his moments in his first start, but he'll need to show more consistency as a passer going forward.
UP NEXT
Navy: The Midshipmen have an open date next week before visiting Air Force on Oct. 1 in their first game in this season's Commander-In-Chief Trophy series. Air Force leads the series 28-20, but Navy won last season's meeting 33-11.
Tulane: The Green Wave conclude a three-game home-stand when they host Louisiana-Lafayette next Saturday. Tulane leads the series 21-6, but the Ragin' Cajuns prevailed in the last meeting, 24-21, in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in 2013 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
