Libertarian Gary Johnson campaigns in Seattle

Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson and his running mate on Saturday rallied supporters in Seattle and received an enthusiastic welcome.
Johnson, the former two-term governor of New Mexico, met a room full of supporters who chanted "Gary, Gary" and held up signs that said: "Our Best America Yet. You In?" The rally was followed by a fundraiser at the Sheraton hotel downtown.
Johnson was joined by his vice-presidential running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, and comedian Drew Carey, the co-owner of the Seattle Sounders. The Johnson-Weld ticket is a third option to the current two bad choices, Johnson said.
The crowd called for him to be able to participate in the upcoming presidential debate with a chant: "Let Gary debate. Let Gary debate." The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday that the two third-party nominees, Johnson and the Green Party's Jill Stein, won't participate in the Sept. 26 debate.
Weld took the stage wearing a Seattle Seahawk's No. 12 jersey, which represents the loyal Seahawk fans - the "12th Man." He told cheering supporters that he wore it because "you are our 12th man."
In an Elway Poll last month of Washington voters Johnson was a distant third, behind Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
Johnson hopes to appeal to voters who are dissatisfied with both of the major party nominees. Washington state typically votes Democratic in presidential elections, last opting for a Republican when Ronald Reagan carried the state in 1984.
Comments