Boone officials expect huge crowd in town for football game

It could be said that a hurricane warning is in effect for Boone.
The Miami Hurricanes are in the small town to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers at noon Saturday. The game is expected to draw about 35,000 people to Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Capt. Johnny Brown of the university's police department told the Winston-Salem Journal (http://bit.ly/2ctmLYe) that extra precautions will be in place to accommodate the swell of people.
All lanes of U.S. 321 through Blowing Rock will be open. An alternate route to Boone from locations south or east involves taking U.S. 421 West from the Wilkesboro area.
Brown said traffic can be bad in Boone on a normal Saturday, so the key is getting to town earlier and being patient.
